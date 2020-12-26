YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s next

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 26: South star Rashmika Mandanna will feature alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next directorial venture.

    The 24-year-old actor, who works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada-language films, made her acting debut in 2016 with "Kirik Party" (Kannada).

    Rashmika Mandanna
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Some of her successful movies are "Yajamana" (Kannada), "Geetha Govindam" (Telugu) and "Devadas" (Telugu).

    "It is a slice-of-life comedy film which Bahl is directing. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. There is also a large ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta and others," a source close to the film''s team told PTI.

    Tentatively titled "Deadly", the film is a father-daughter story.

    To be produced by Reliance Entertainment, the project is scheduled to go on floors in March 2021.

    Mandanna is set to make her Hindi film debut with "Mission Manju", starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in lead.

    Set in the 1970s, the film follows the story of India''s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations, the official synopsis read.

    In "Mission Manju", Malhotra will be seen playing a RAW agent. The team is expected to start the shoot sometime in February.

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan bollywood

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 19:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X