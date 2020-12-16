Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu gives sneak peek into gruelling training

What is this? SC pulls up Gujarat, Delhi Govts over worsening COVID-19 situation

Mumbai, Dec 16: Taapsee Pannu, who plays the role of an athlete in her upcoming film "Rashmi Rocket", on Wednesday said the training process and the physical transformation for the character was very "painful".

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, the sports-drama stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of what went behind achieving the athletic body for "Rashmi Rocket".

"It was painful. On the third day of shoot, my body couldn''t take it any more. I just couldn''t run any more. I had to stop the shoot for just be able to walk. For this film, I had to hit the gym real bad," Pannu said in the 44-second video.

The clip included visuals of the "Thappad" star rigorously working out in the gym and even though the training sessions left her drained out, the actor was determined to achieve the desired look for the film.

Alongside the video, Pannu said she was looking forward to share glimpse about her journey.

"As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket here''s the journey I was waiting to share with you all... or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it. The full journey tomorrow," she wrote.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana of "Karwaan" fame, the film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon.

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who recently starred in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video web series "Mirzapur", will feature alongside Pannu in the film.

"Rashmi Rocket", produced by Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, is set to release next year.