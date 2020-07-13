Rare Comet Neowise headed to earth, will be visible in India from July 14 for next 20 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 13: A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. The comet will be visible in India from July 14 onwards as it soars across the solar system.

"From July 14, C/2020 F3, a comet discovered on March 27, will be clearly visible in the north-western sky. It will be visible after sunset for around 20 minutes for the next 20 days. People can observe it from naked eyes," said Subhendu Pattnaik, deputy director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar.

NASA Mars rover launch delayed again, 2 weeks left to fly

The comet will appear low in the northwest sky (20 degrees from the horizon) on July 14, Pattnaik told ANI. "In the evenings to follow, the comet will rapidly climb higher in the sky and will be visible for a longer period."

Comet Neowise - the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter-century - swept within Mercury''s orbit a week ago.

Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in two weeks.

NASA''s Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) across.

Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

The comet will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule

While it''s visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

It will be about 7,000 years before the comet returns, "so I wouldn''t suggest waiting for the next pass," said the telescope''s deputy principal investigator Joe Masiero of NASA''s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

He said it is the brightest comet since the mid-1990s for stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere.

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have already caught a glimpse.

NASA''s Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.

"Stars, cities, spaceships, and a comet!" he tweeted from orbit.