    'Rapists should be kept in jail permanently," says Hema Malini

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 03: In the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini said on Tuesday that rapists should be kept in jail permanently.

    Her comments came a day after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that rapists should be "brought out in public and lynched."

    Rapists should be brought out in public and lynched says Jaya Bachchan

    "Each day we hear about women being harassed. My suggestion is to keep the culprits in jail permanently. Once they go in jail, they should not be released at all," the BJP MP told reporters in Parliament premises in response to a question.

