    Rape to murder: 54 per cent of new Jharkhand assembly has MLAs with pending criminal cases

    New Delhi, Dec 26: 54 per cent of the new Jharkhand legislative assembly have candidates with criminal background.

    Out of the 81 MLAs analysed in 2019, 44(54%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 81 MLAs analysed during Jharkhand Assembly elections in 2014, 55(68%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Rape to murder: 54 per cent of new Jharkhand assembly has MLAs with pending criminal cases

    34 (42%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. 2 MLAs have declared convicted cases against themselves.

    A rich House: 69 per cent MLAs in Jharkhand assembly are crorepatis

    2 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

    7 MLAs have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

    5 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of these 5 MLAs, 2 MLAs have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

    From the BJP 12 have declared pending criminal cases against themselves. From the JVMP the number is 3, while the JMM has 17 such candidates. The AJSU, Congress have 1 and 16 such MLAs.

    49 of 79 MLAs in Jharkhand have pending criminal cases against them

    The NCP, CPI and RJD have 1 candidate each who have pending criminal cases against them.

      NEWS AT 3 PM 26th DEC, 2019

      9 from the BJP have serious criminal cases pending against them. There are 3 from the JVMP, 12 from JMM and 8 from the Congress under this category. 1 MLA each has serious criminal cases pending against them from the CPI (ML) and RJD.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
