    Rape case registered against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Jun 27: Mumbai police on Thursday registered a case of rape against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi following a complaint by a woman actor. He has not been questioned yet.

    Suburban Versova police registered the case under IPC section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions after recording the statement of the woman, a senior police official said.

    The woman's sister had submitted an application in April to police, alleging that Pancholi exploited and abused her sister where they were allegedly in a relationship a decade ago.

    Aditya Pancholi, who has a track record of violent behaviour had also punched and threatened his neighbour, Bhargav Patel, in January 2013.

