Rape backlash: Gujarat assures safety of migrant workers from UP, Nitish wants fair probe

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Gujarat government on Monday said that appropriate action was being taken against those suspected to be involved in the attack on migrants workers from UP and Bihar residing in the state.

This comes after an exodus like situation emerged in Gujarat after migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh fleed the state over the fear of backlash following the rape of a 14-month-old toddler by a man from Bihar.

''In the last 4-5 days, there have been attacks on people from UP and Bihar in Gujarat. We have taken action against people involved in these attacks,'' Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said.

''Police are interrogating the people who have been arrested for these attacks. Police are taking action wherever needed. We have registered three cases under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media,'' the Gujarat Home Minister said.

''It is our responsibility to provide security to those who come to Gujarat for employment from other states. We are in touch with the Central government. We have submitted a report to the central govt regarding every incident,'' Jadeja added.

'We have lodged 35 FIRs. In the last 24 hours, the number of attacks has decreased. We appeal to people to not be frightened as we are taking appropriate actions,'' Jadeja said.

At least 342 people have been arrested across the state in lieu of the attacks on non-Gujarati people, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha had said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he held talks with his Gujarat counter Vijay Rupani over alleged attacks on migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the southern state in the aftermath of a rape in the Sabarkantha district.

''I spoke to Gujarat CM yesterday. We're in touch with them. They're monitoring the situation. Those who've committed a crime should be punished but there should be no bias for others,'' he said.

As many as 50,000 migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have left Gujarat after the arrest of a Bihar man for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in the Sabarkantha district last week.