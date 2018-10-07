  • search

Rape backlash: Fearing for lives workers from UP, MP and Bihar flee Gujarat

    Patna, Oct 7: Hundreds of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have left north Gujarat after protests broke out over the rape of a 14-month-old girl allegedly by a man from Bihar.

    The police said protests broke out in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Patan, Sabarkantha and Mehsana a day after the accused was arrested.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "In reaction to the Himmatnagar's Gambhoi rape incident, some people are targeting those who have come to Gujarat from other states. This is totally unacceptable," state police chief Shivanand Jha told news agency ANI.

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted PM Modi over the attacks and wrote on Twitter, "Dear @narendramodi Ji, Is it ur so called 'Wonder world of Gujrat' you had sold to Nation in 2014? People from UP, Bihar,MP being mobbed in Gujarat. BJP/RSS has turned Gujrat into a nursery of hatred & violence against poor, dalits & minorities. Shameful!"

    On September 28, a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped in a village near Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, around 100 km from Ahmedabad, the police had said. The victim belongs to the Thakor community.

    One Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, was arrested the same day for the toddler's rape.

    According to a PTI report, on October 3, a mob allegedly comprising Thakor community members engaged in vandalism in Chandlodia area of Ahmedabad, demanding people from North India leave the city, said the police.

    However, Congress leader Alpesh Thakor later clarified that they never provoked any hatred. He said, "This is unfortunate, we have never advocated violence and only talked peace. All Indians are safe in Gujarat."

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 20:33 [IST]
