  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rape accused BSP MP Atul Rai sent to 14-day judicial custody after surrender

    By
    |

    Varanasi, June 22: A Varanasi court on Saturday sent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai, an accused in a rape and kidnapping case, to 14-day judicial custody. Rai, who had been evading arrest, surrendered before Varanasi court earlier today.

    Rai, who won the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Ghosi Parliamentary constituency, was absconding for over a month since he was made an accused in a rape case. A woman had reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her after which an FIR was registered against him.

    File photo of Atul Rai
    File photo of Atul Rai

    He went missing immediately after woman from Ballia accused him of rape, said reports. After winning the election, Rai had posted a video on Facebook in which he thanked people for for his win. He had reportedly said in the video that the people's court had aquitted him.

    CPM leader's son booked for rape & cheating in Mumbai, denies charge

    BSP chief Mayawati had reportedly said that Rai was being framed by his political rivals.

    He is yet to oath in the Lok Sabha.

    More JUDICIAL CUSTODY News

    Read more about:

    judicial custody arrested rape

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue