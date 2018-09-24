  • search

Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to judicial custody till October 6

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kottayam, Sep 24: A Kottayam court on Monday sent Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun, to judicial custody till October 6, days after his bail pleas was rejected. Mulakkal was sent to judicial custody by Pala Judicial Magistrate Court.

    File photo of Franco Mulakkal
    File photo of Franco Mulakkal

    The Kerala High Court had on Saturday rejected the bail plea of the Bishop and sent him to two-day police custody, which ended today. The Kerala Police had filed for three days custody of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Saturday.

    Also Read | Kerala nun case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal taken for reconstruction of crime scene

    His lawyers had moved the application seeking relief, submitting that the clergyman was arrested after a three-day long interrogation by the probe team.

    Mulakkal's medical check-up was done at the Government Taluk Hospital in Thrippunithura Friday night, immediately after his arrest.

    Mulakkal was on Sunday taken to a guest house, where the rape accused Bishop is said to have committed the crime, by police for reconstruction of the crime scene. In its remand report submitted in the court, police had said the nun was subjected to rape and unnatural sex by the accused at the guest house of St Francis Mission Home 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

    Also Read | Kerala nun rape case: Court rejects Franco Mulakkal's bail application, sent to police custody

    The nun had said she had to approach the police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman. However, the bishop has denied the charges.

    Read more about:

    nun rape kerala bishop franco mulakkal

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue