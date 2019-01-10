Randeep Surjewala Cong’s candidate for Jind bypoll

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 10: The Congress on Wednesday announced that its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be the party's candidate for the by-election in Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency.

    The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind Assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31.

    The filing of nominations began on January 3 and end on January 10. Surjewala is a sitting MLA from Haryana's Kaithal.

    The BJP's nominee for the seat is Krishan Middha, the son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha. The INLD is yet to announce its candidate.

    Thursday, January 10, 2019
