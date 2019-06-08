  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ranchi to host main event on Yoga Day, Javadekar confirms

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday confirmed that Jharkhand capital Ranchi would be the venue for the main event for International Yoga Day on June 21 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attended it.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself announced that he would be in Ranchi on June 21 (International Day of Yoga). Schedule of other ministers will be announced accordingly," Javadekar told media today.

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

    AYUSH Ministry officials earlier today said the event will be held at the Prabhat Tara ground and around 30,000 people are expected to participate in it.

    On June 13, there will be a curtain raiser to the main event in Ranchi and it will be attended by several state dignitaries, besides yoga organisations and instructors. The ministry, which is the nodal body to oversee the annual celebrations, has organised several programmes since the inception of yoga day in 2015.

    [Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi: Modi in Guruvayur]

    In Delhi, the main event will be at Rajpath and it will be organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in association with the ministry. Programmes will also be held at Red Fort, Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Yamuna Sports Complex, Swarna Jayanti Park - Rohini and Dwarka Sector- 11 in the national capital. The ministry has urged all ministries and departments of the central government, all state governments and other related institutions to work in a coordinated manner to observe the day and secure long-term gains in the area of public health and wellbeing, the ministry said in a statement.

    State governments and all stake holders are undertaking several activities to ensure good participation in the yoga day celebrations, according to the statement. To ensure a large number of people participate, some of the most accomplished yoga gurus of India had come together and developed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), the statement said, adding this essentially is a specified sequence of yoga asanas of 45 minutes duration.

    ['Modi uses poison, represents hatred': Rahul at first public event after poll drubbing]

    Industry bodies like CII, FICCI, Institute of Company Secretary, as well as educational bodies like CBSE, NCERT, UGC, DAV have already rolled out various programmes in preparation for June 21. In addition to this, the ministry is also encouraging individuals and institutions - including educational, government bodies, business firms, industries and cultural organisations - to join International Yoga Day events for the benefit of their staff, the statement said.

    The thrust of yoga day is on harmonious mass yoga demonstrations, in which millions of people participate, at thousands of venues.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi international yoga day yoga

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue