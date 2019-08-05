Ranbir out, Indian in: J&K to be governed by same penal code as rest of India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The decision to scrap Article 370 would witness plenty of changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the presidential order, changes in the text of the Constitution were brought about to imply that all provisions of the Constitution will now be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

The order said, " all provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time shall apply in relation to Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply."

List of Union Territories with and without legislature

With this article becoming inoperative, the separate constitution of Jammu and Kashmir would cease to exist. Further the Ranbir Penal Code, which is in operation would give way to the Indian Penal Code, which is followed by the rest of the country.

Further reservation laws will apply in jobs and education in Jammu and Kashmir, like the rest of India.

Further those from outside Jammu and Kashmir will be eligible for admissions in colleges funded by the J&K government. They would also be eligible for government jobs in J&K.

Further those from outside, J&K would be eligible to purchase land in the state. Kashmir women who marry a non-Kashmiri would no longer lose their right of inheritance.