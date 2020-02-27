  • search
    Rampur: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son shifted to Sitapur jail

    By PTI
    |

    Sitapur, Feb 27: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma and MLA-son Abdullah Azam were on Thursday shifted to the district jail here from Rampur. "The three reached Sitapur jail on Thursday morning.

    They are expected to be here till March 2," a jail official said. Asked about the number of cases lodged against him, Khan said, "Entire country knows what is happening to me and my family." On being shifted to Sitapur Jail, he said it was the government's decision.

    Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam

    Khan and his family surrendered before a Rampur court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial custody till March 2 over Abdullah's allegedly fake birth certificate.

    The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017. Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December.

      A Rampur BJP leader, Akash Saxena, had lodged an FIR at Gang police station on January 3, 2019, alleging fraud related to Abdullah Azam's two birth certificates. In April, police filed the charge sheet in court. It alleged that Azam Khan's son also had two passports and two PAN cards. In one birth certificate, issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah's birth date was mentioned as January 1, 1993.

      Campaign to clean dirt: Yogi Adityanath on Azam Khan arrest

      The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990, according to the charge against him.

      A case was also registered against Azam Khan and his wife as they had submitted an affidavit testifying their son's second birth certificate. Azam Khan represents Rampur in the Lok Sabha and his wife is an MLA from the Rampur assembly seat.

      Their son Abdullah won from the Suar assembly segment in 2017. In recent years, Azam Khan has also faced charges of encroachment of land around Rampur's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he is the chancellor.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
