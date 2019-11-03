Rampur CRPF camp attack: 4 including 2 from Pakistan sent to the gallows

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: A court at Rampur has awarded death penalty to four persons including two Pakistani nationals convicted in connection with the Rampur CRPF camp attack case of 2008.

While four were sent to the gallows, two others were handed out a life sentence. The four to be awarded death penalty are Shazad, Mohammad Farooq, Sharif and Sabahuddin. Shazad and Farooq are residents of Pakistan.

On Friday, the court convicted six accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008 in which seven jawans of the paramilitary forces and a civilian were killed.

It, however, acquitted Muhammad Kausar (a resident of Pratapgarh) and Gulab Khan (a resident of Bareilly), accused of hiding the weapons used in the attack.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said those found guilty are Sharif (resident of Rampur), Sahabuddin (resident of Bihar's Madhubani), Imran (resident of Bhimhar in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), Muhammad Farooq (resident of Gujranwala in Pakistan), Baba (resident of Moradabad) and Faheem Arshad Ansari (resident of Mumbai).

They are lodged in jails in Lucknow and Bareily, ADG ATS Dhruva Kant Thakur said. In 2008, terrorists attacked the Rampur-based CRPF group centre, in which seven CRPF jawans and one civilian were killed, while some jawans and citizens had sustained serious injuries.

Cases were registered against eight persons under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, The Explosive Substances Act and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Reacting to the court verdict, Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh tweeted, "Today Hon'ble ADG-3 court, Rampur pronounced 6 terrorists guilty of the 2008 attack on @crpfindia Group Center, Rampur, in which 8 ppl had lost their lives. I commend UP ATS for their professional investigation and diligent trial follow-up."