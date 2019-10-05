  • search
    Ramps for differently-abled visitors in Durga Puja pandals

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 05: Accessibility to Durga puja pandals will no longer be a problem for the differently-abled as a number of organizers in the city have set up ramps to facilitate their movement.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    As part, its efforts to create a sense of all-inclusiveness, Samajsebi Sangha, one of the big-ticket pujas in south Kolkata, said plywood ramps have been set up at both entry and exit points.

    "Every year, we make arrangements for the convenience of differently-abled visitors. They should also get to be a part of the celebrations," Arijit Moitra, the general secretary of Samajsebi Sangha, said.

    Moitra said young volunteers of the puja committee will be also present near the ramps to assist them for any need. At Alipore Sarbojonin, another south Kolkata puja, the ramps have been extended to the main road for the wheelchair-bound visitors, one of its organizers, said.

    "Apart from that, we have also launched a campaign to educate revelers about safe driving," he said.

    Bhawanipore 75 Pally organizers said arrangements have been put in place for round-the-clock medical assistance, besides wheelchair, restroom, toilet and drinking water facilities.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
