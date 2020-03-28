Ramp up efforts during lockdown period to fight COVID-19 says veteran virologist

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: If this time is not used to shore up the country's resources to tackle the post lockdown period, this entire purpose will be defeated. Dr. T Jacob John, former emeritus professor of Christian Medical College, Vellore, and former head of the Centre for Advanced Virology Research, Indian Council of Medical Research said that the lockdown will help fight coronavirus, but the period after this will be very crucial.

Dr. John, a veteran virologist, who helmed India's scientific investigation into the spread of the HIV said in an interview with news18 said that the government started off by pretending as though it is confident and everything is under control. They thought they could do whatever is necessary as they have managed everything in the past. The government did not prepare for public-private partnership, he also said.

On the lockdown, he says that this is to slow down the speed. What would have happened in the next three weeks in the communities reduced to a smaller proportion. However there is a flip side. Don't you think there are some infected people already in the country who are still not detected? They will be in families and they will be spreading the infection to their parents, wives, children etc. Have they been told anything? If not during these 21 days, a lot of people in these tiny family clusters could have outbreaks, he also says.

#Stayathome and send us your selfie

If all this is communicated and is followed then these 21 days will be highly effective in both slowing down the transmission in the community, Dr. John also said. If this is not done then on day 22 the transmission will restart and in the next three weeks, you will see a huge rise in numbers.