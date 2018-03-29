Ramji in Dr Ambedkar's name: ‘An attempt to gain cheap popularity', says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati has dubbed the Uttar Pradesh Government's decision to introduce B R Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in all official references as a step aimed at gaining "cheap" popularity. The Yogi Adityanath-led government's decision has not gone down well with even some other parties in the opposition. The Samajwadi Party earlier said that the BJP government was playing politics with the name of the Dalit icon.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that instead of altering Ambedkar's name, it is important that the path he showed is followed.

Speaking on the issue, Mayawati said, "This step is just for raking fake and cheap kind of popularity, while on the contrary Baba Saheb's followers are being inflicted with atrocities."

The campaign to write Ambedkar's name correctly was initiated by UP Governor Ram Naik in December 2017, citing the manner in which Ambedkar signed on the pages of the Constitution.

The governor had written to the prime minister, the chief minister and also to Babasahib Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha, expressing concerns over the prevalent "incorrect spelling" of Ambedkar.

'Ramji' was the name of the father of B R Ambedkar and as per practice in Maharashtra, father's name is used as the middle name by his son.

