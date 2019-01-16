Ramgarh election: Natwar Singh's son served notice for “AK-47” remark

India

Jaipur, Jan 16: Veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh, who is contesting election in Rajasthan's Ramgarh assembly seat on a BSP ticket, has been served a notice by the Election Commission for a controversial remark that he made during campaigning.

While campaigning in Ramgarh assembly constituency in Alwar, Jagat Singh allegedly threated both the BJP and the Congress, and said "patthar ka jawab AK-47 se deta hun" (I will reply to stones with AK-47). The video of him making objectionable remarks has gone viral.

Election for the Ramgarh seat could not be held along with 199 other seats in Rajasthan in December 2018 due to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh. Jagat Singh was earlier a BJP MLA from Kaman assembly seat in Bharatpur district but this time he was denied ticket after which he joined the BSP.

Ramgarh is a communally sensitive seat. During campaigning, Jagat Singh had reportedly said, "Where was BJP on that day? 200 of our boys were in danger that day. Who was there to save them? No one, but I went. I am not going to turn back, brothers. If there is fire, I will take the first bullet. I answer stones with AK-47. So be it Ashok Gehlot, Narendra Modi or Vasundhara Raje, I will send all them packing."

There are now 21 candidates in the fray, including Congress' Safia Khan, BJP's Sukhwant Singh and BSP's Jagat Singh. Polling will take place in Ramgarh assembly constituency constituency from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28.