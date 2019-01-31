Ramgarh bypoll updates: Congress’ Shaphia Zubair Khan takes early lead
Jaipur, Jan 31: Counting of votes in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Alwar district began on Thursday. Ramgarh went to poll on January 28.
As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election. Due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of the December 7 assembly polls, the poll could not be held along with other constituencies.
Polling to Ramgarh in Alwar district happened over a month after the Congress' victory in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections, but every political party in the state is awaiting counting day with bated breath. If the ruling Congress wins the seat, it be able to touch the 100-mark in the state assembly on its own - resulting in increased political stability in the state assembly.
Polling in Ramgarh could not be held on December 7 owing to a fatal heart attack suffered by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh on November 29. The Election Commission then decided to conduct the election on January 28 along with the Jind bypolls.
Ramgarh had witnessed a voter turnout of 79.12% on polling day, well over the 74.21% count for the assembly elections. The constituency has over 2.35 lakh eligible voters.