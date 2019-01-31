Ramgarh bypoll result: Congress wins with a margin of 12228 votes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Jan 31: Counting of votes in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Alwar district began on Thursday. Ramgarh went to poll on January 28.

As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election. Due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of the December 7 assembly polls, the poll could not be held along with other constituencies.

Congress wins Ramgarh seat with a margin of 12228 votes. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair garnered a total of 83311 votes. BJP's Suwant Singh garnered 71083 votes. Ruling Congress on Thursday won the Ramgarh election to improve its tally from 99 to 100 in 200-member House. Khan defested BJP's Sukhwant Singh and BSP's Jagat Singh by a margin of over 12,000 votes. As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election on January 28. The election to the assembly seat could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of December 7 Rajasthan elections. Congress candidate for the Ramgarh assembly election in Rajasthan is leading with a margin of over 5,000 votes. According to Election Commission officials, in five out of the total 20 rounds of counting for the polls, Congress's Shaphia Zubair Khan secured 24,107 votes while BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 18,616 votes. BSP's Jagat singh is trailing at third position. At the end of the 13th round of counting, Congress leading with a margin of 16221 votes. At the end of the 10th round of counting, Congress leading with a margin of 9320 votes. Congress is leading with 9,773 votes, BJP and BSP trail with 7,094 and 1,005 votes, respectively, news agency ANI report. The Congress has pitted Shaphia Zubair Khan against BJP's Sukhwant Singh and BSP’s Jagat Singh. Congress candidate Safia Khan is ahead in Ramgarh with 33,215, according to the latest figures. The BJP, which has fielded Sukhwant Singh, has got 19,662 votes. Congress leading with 9773 votes, BJP candidate with 7094 and BSP secured 1005 votes in Ramgarh assembly election. After the first round of counting Congress' Safia Khan got 6,557 votes and was leading by 4,246. While, BJP's Sukhwant Singh got 2,311 votes and the BSP had secured only 434 votes. Congress leading with 511 vote in Ramgarh bypoll. The turnout in Ramgarh by-election was recorded at 78.9 percent. The counting for the Ramgarh by-poll started amid tight security.

Polling to Ramgarh in Alwar district happened over a month after the Congress' victory in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections, but every political party in the state is awaiting counting day with bated breath. If the ruling Congress wins the seat, it be able to touch the 100-mark in the state assembly on its own - resulting in increased political stability in the state assembly.

Polling in Ramgarh could not be held on December 7 owing to a fatal heart attack suffered by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh on November 29. The Election Commission then decided to conduct the election on January 28 along with the Jind bypolls.

Ramgarh had witnessed a voter turnout of 79.12% on polling day, well over the 74.21% count for the assembly elections. The constituency has over 2.35 lakh eligible voters.