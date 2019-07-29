Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar submits resignation after BSY wins trust vote

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday has tendered his resignation.

In his farewell speech, Ramesh thanked all the members of the House, and appeals to them to bring electoral reforms to life by adopting a resolution.

"Tenth schedule needs a whole new look. It should meet the purpose for which it was made," said the Speaker.

He said he has been the Speaker of the House for the past 14 months and 4 days, and was elected unanimously. "I have worked as per the Constitution, keeping the people in mind. When certain political developments occur, we need to take decisions carefully. We are small people and I am lucky that I was fortunate to occupy this Chair. Our decisions should not in any way bring disrepute to the Chair," he said.

"After the formation of the coalition government, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal asked me to become the Speaker, to which I agreed. That day, Yediyurappa called and said BJP had got S Suresh Kumar to file nomination for the post. But they withdrew their nomination and elected me unanimously. Am thankful to all of them. I thank all the officials of the Speaker's office. I also thank the media," Kumar said.

Kumar added that the root of corruption in this country is in our elections, and said that it will be hypocrisy to speak of rooting out corruption without electoral reforms. "I request the House to discuss the issue of electoral reforms and send a resolution to the Parliament. We must also think of political parties," he said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa proved his majority in the Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote.

With the numbers game favouring the BJP government, the Congress and JDS did not press for division on the one-line motion moved by Yediyurappa that the House expresses confidence in his three-day old Ministry. As the Opposition did not press for division, the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar declared that the motion had been passed by a voice vote.