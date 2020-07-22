YouTube
    Ramees is Kerala Gold Smuggling case mastermind, modus operandi to fund terror says NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Kerala Gold Smuggling case has claimed that the four accused were part of a large conspiracy that was aimed at terror financing in India.

    The NIA said this in its remand note while seeking custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, who are the second and fourth accused respectively in the case.

    The NIA makes a mention of Ramees K T, who is the kingpin in the case. The NIA quotes Nair as saying that Ramees insisted on smuggling gold iii large quantity and maximum number during the lockdown percoid as the financial position of the country is weak. Nair also stated that Ramees commands and always moved with a group of persons and have contacts abroad, the NIA said.

      The agency also said that Swapna and Sandeep conspired together to create monetary instability and destabilise the Indian economy by smuggling large quantity of gold from UAE. They conspired separately and together at various places in Kerala to damage the monetary stability of India by destabilising the economy by smuggling large quantity of gold from abroad and it is suspected that they had used these proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism by various means.

      Their deliberate acts of using diplomatic baggage of UAE as a cover to transact illegal business many have serious repercussions on the diplomatic relations with the government of UAE and it is also prejudicial to the money and economic security of India as well, the remand note also read.

