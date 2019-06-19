Ramdas Athawale's 'Birthday Wish' for Rahul leaves Parliament in splits

  • search
    New Delhi, June 15: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had the Lok Sabha in splits when he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi with his witty speech in the Parliament on Wednesday.

    File photo of Ramdas Athawale

    "Is it Rahul-ji' s birthday? Is it today or tomorrow?" questioned Athawale as he stood up to deliver a welcome speech to Om Birla, who was elected at a joint session of parliament this morning .

    Athawale continued, "I mean, you tried a lot... but hey, these things happen in a democracy. What people want - that party comes to power... when you were in power, I was with you. This time before the elections, the Congress people told me - 'why are you on that side, come here'. But I said 'What would I do over there?' because I knew the tide was towards Modi-ji."

    "Now, our government will run for five years, and for another five years, and five years again. We will keep doing the good job, Modi sahib will continue to do the good work. We will not let you come this side so easily," Athawale said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi along with many other parliamentarians were seen smiling and even laughing while Athawale gave his brief speech in Parliament.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 19:31 [IST]
