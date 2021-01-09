For Athawale, 'Go Corona Go' is passe; it is 'No Corona' now

Ramdas Athawale condemns violence at US Capitol, says he will talk to Trump over phone

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 09: In a recent development, Union minister Ramdas Athawale has condemned the violence at the US Capitol and said he will speak to American President Donald Trump over the phone.

Speaking to media, Athawale said, "It is not only an insult to the Republican Party but also to America and democracy. That is why we are expressing our displeasure. I will try to speak to him (Donald Trump) over the phone."

Four persons and a Capitol police chief were killed after several protesters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and roamed the corridors as tens of thousands gathered outside in support of Trump's claims of election fraud.

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday and clashed with police, resulting in four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to certify the victory of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the November 3 election.

In a new video message, Trump said "America is, and must always be a nation of law and order. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.

I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders."