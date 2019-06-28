Ramalingam murder not an isolated crime, but a well oiled conspiracy to target Hindu leaders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made a very crucial arrest in connection with the Ramalingam murder case. The arrested was identified as one Shali alias Muden Ahmed Shali, a 51 year old resident of Thenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

Earlier the NIA had arrested Mohammad Faruk, near Trichy. The case pertains to the brutal attack and murder of Ramalingam by activists of the PFI/SDPI on February 5 2019.

The attack came in the wake of Ramalingam questioning the PFI activists and dawah workers who had indulged in proselytizing (conversion) activity at Pakku Vinayagam Thoppu in Kumbakonam, Tanjavur district.

Muden Ahmed Shali was head of the dawah team that had entered into an altercation with Ramalingam on the morning of 5th February, 2019 and the accused had also participated in the subsequent conspiracy meetings conducted by PFI/ SDPI activists, wherein it was decided to attack Ramalingam, the NIA said.

Investigations suggest that this is not an isolated incident. This is a conspiracy and these elements are killing Hindu leaders in a systematic manner.

To elaborate this further, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has said on several occasions that PFI is violent in nature. Their one point agenda is to attack the right wing and they preach to their cadres that anyone who opposes Islam must be attacked as they would then gain religious rewards.

The PFI has been accused of chopping off a professor's hand who had allegedly hurt religious sentiments in Kerala. 37 PFI cadres were arrested. In an affidavit before the Kerala High Court, it was submitted that the PFI was involved in 27 murders. In another report, the Kerala government said that there was 87 attempt to murder cases against PFI cadres.

The NIA speaks about the killing of RSS worker Rudresh in Bengaluru. Further, it details the professor's hand chopping case at Idukki. While giving details about a Kannur training camp from where country-made bombs and swords were seized, the NIA report to the Home Ministry also speaks about an Islamic State module case.

The NIA says that the approach of the PFI is radical in nature. It speaks about recruiting only committed Muslims into its fold. It also states that the cadres train with clips of the Babri Masjid demolition and this is clearly a sign that it is trying to radicalise its cadres. It is trying to run a parallel administration the NIA states.

It speaks about the Darul Khada an outfit comprising Muslim scholars, social workers and advocates. This was set up in 2009, by SDPI national chief E Aboobacker. The NIA says that they run a parallel judiciary which settles a host of issues. The NIA dossier also states that in July 2009, a Kerala level declaration was passed by the Darul Khada in Malappuram in which it had called upon the Muslim community not to attend civil courts, but get all issues sorted out by it.