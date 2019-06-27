  • search
    Ramalingam murder: Man who headed dawah team arrested in Tamil Nadu

    New Delhi, June 27: The National Investigation Agency has made a crucial arrest in connection with the Ramalingam murder case. The NIA arrested one Shali alias Muden Ahmed Shali, a 51 year old resident of Thenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

    The case pertains to the brutal attack and murder of Ramalingam by activists of the PFI/SDPI on February 5 2019.

    The attack came in the wake of Ramalingam questioning the PFI activists and dawah workers who had indulged in proselytizing (conversion) activity at Pakku Vinayagam Thoppu in Kumbakonam, Tanjavur district.

    Myden Ahmed Shali was head of the dawah team that had entered into an altercation with Ramalingam on the morning of 5th February, 2019 and the accused had also participated in the subsequent conspiracy meetings conducted by PFI/ SDPI activists, wherein it was decided to attack Ramalingam.

