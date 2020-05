Ramadan 2020: Date, Sehri & Iftar Timings in India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: Ramadan 2020 is the holiest month of the year in the Islamic calendar, as Muslims believe during this month God revealed the first verses of the Quran.

Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The month is for a time of spiritual discipline, and contemplation on one's relationship with God.

This year, Ramadan began on Thursday, April 23 - subject to the sighting of the moon - and conclude Saturday, May 23.

Here is the Ramadan sehri and iftar date and time for 2020 in India:

23 April, 2020 - 04.23 am and 6.53 pm

24 April, 2020 - 04.22 am and 6.53 pm

25 April, 2020 - 04.21 am and 6.54 pm

26 April, 2020 - 04.20 am and 6.55 pm

27 April, 2020 - 04.18 am and 6:55 pm

28 April, 2020 - 04.17 am and 6.56 pm

29 April, 2020 - 04.16 am and 6.56 pm

30 April, 2020 - 04.15 am and 6.57 pm

01 May, 2020 - 04.14 am and 6.58 pm

02 May, 2020 - 04.13 am and 6.58 pm

03 May, 2020 - 04.12 am and 6.59 pm

04 May, 2020 - 04.11 am and 6.59 pm

05 May, 2020 - 04.10 am and 7.00 pm

06 May, 2020 - 04.09 am and 7.01 pm

07 May, 2020 - 04.08 am and 7.01 pm

08 May, 2020 - 04.07 am and 7.02 pm

09 May, 2020 - 04.06 am and 7.02 pm

10 May, 2020 - 04.05 am and 7.03 pm

11 May, 2020 - 04.04 am and 7.04 pm

12 May, 2020 - 04.03 am and 7.04 pm

13 May, 2020 - 04.02 am and 7.05 pm

14 May, 2020 - 04.01 am and 7.05 pm

15 May, 2020 - 04.01 am and 7.06 pm

16 May, 2020 - 04:00 am and 7.07 pm

17 May, 2020 - 03.59 am and 7.07 pm

18 May, 2020 - 03.58 am and 7.08 pm

19 May, 2020 - 03.58 am and 7.08 pm

20 May, 2020 - 03.57 am and 7.09 pm

21 May, 2020 - 03.56 am and 7.10 pm

22 May, 2020 - 03.55 am and 7.10 pm

Ramadan rules of fasting:

Five daily prayers are observed every day from dawn to night. They are called: Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night).

Fasting begins just before dawn, when Muslims eat a light meal called "suhoor" where their intention to fast for the day is confirmed.