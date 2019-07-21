Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother passes away in Delhi

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 21: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament, Ram Chandra Paswan (in file pic) passes away at RML Hospital in Delhi. He was 57 years old. He is brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

    He represented Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Parliament. He has two sons.

    He was admitted at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi after he suffered a major heart attack on Thursday.

    He was a four-term MP and was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1999. In the recently held general elections, he defeated his Congress rival Dr Ashok Kumar by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes.

    In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP contested six seats and won all of the seats. Paswan's brothers Ramchandra Paswan and Pashupati Paras won from Samastipur and Hajipur seats respectively, while his son Chirag Paswan got re-elected from Jamui, all seats reserved for the scheduled castes.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
