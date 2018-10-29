  • search

Ram Vilas Paswan unlikely to contest Lok Sabha polls

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan may not contest the next Lok Sabha elections on health grounds as his party has advised him to take Rajya Sabha route instead.

    Ram Vilas Paswan's son and LJP Parliamentary board's Chairman Chirag Paswan, who is holding negotiations with BJP President Amit Shah for seat-sharing, has said that he does not want his father and LJP Chief Ram Vilas Paswan to contest the Lok Sabha polls and instead be nominated to Rajya Sabha.

    "However, it all depends on him. He has to take a call. We have apprised him of our opinion," Chirag added while talking to the media in Jamui, Bihar on Sunday evening.

    Also, Amit Shah will be meeting Upendra Kushwaha in Delhi. Even though, it is an open secret that the BJP-JD(U) have decided to dump Kushwaha for his inability to transfer Kushwaha votes.

    Ram Vilas Paswan is a member of Parliament from the Hajipur Parliamentary constituency in Bihar, which he has represented 10 times. He started his legislative career politics from Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1969 by getting elected as the Vidhan Sabha member.

    He underwent heart surgery in a London hospital last year in June and kept himself off public life for more than a month. His son Chirag Paswan may replace him in Hajipur in the next Lok Sabha election. He was elected from Jamui Constituency in 2014.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 17:38 [IST]
