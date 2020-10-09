Ram Vilas Paswan's mortal remains to be flown to Patna at 2 pm; PM, other leaders pay last tributes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders paid their last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence.

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to his residence from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday. At around 2 pm, mortal remains will be flown to Patna and will be kept at LJP's office. His fans will be able to pay him their last respect.

Paswan breathed his last on Thursday evening at Fortis hospital in Delhi where he had been admitted for last several days.

The cremation will take place in Patna on Saturday.

The Union Home Ministry has announced the national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to Paswan. A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the demise of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.