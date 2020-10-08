Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 08: Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who had recently undergone heart surgery, passed away on Thursday, tweets his son Chirag Paswan.

    Miss you papa, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted while informing about his the leader's demise.

    Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, was hospitalised for the last few weeks.

    Ram Vilas Pawan was elected as MLA for the first time in 1969. In 2019, he finished 50 years in political life. He serves as minister in cabinets of five former Prime Ministers.

