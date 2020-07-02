Ram Vilas Paswan not to celebrate birthday as mark of respect for Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh

New Delhi, July 02: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for the Indian soldiers who had recently died in a violent clash with Chinese troops.

The Lok Janshakti Party founder noted in his tweets that many of the 20 soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, were from Bihar, his home state. Paswan said his party and supporters celebrate his birthday across the country every year.

"I have decided to not celebrate my birthday this year as a mark of respect for our soldiers who laid down their lives," he said.