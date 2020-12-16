Ram temple to be built using only domestic funds: Trust

Ram Temple to be build with stones only, will stand for 1,000 years

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as its trust doesn't have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad, general secretary of the trust Champat Rai said on Wednesday.

Underlining that the Ram temple would actually take the form of a 'rashtra temple', he said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra is going to start the mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said photographs of the proposed new model of the temple will also reach crores of households through this campaign.

"Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 will be made available," he said.

In order to maintain transparency in the financial dealings and transactions, the trust has printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination, he said.

Rai also said for construction of the temple, no foreign funding can be collected as the trust doesn't have enough necessary approvals while CSR funds can be considered for adjoining buildings of the temple.

He further said no target has been fixed for collecting funds and no estimate has been made of expenditure for construction of the temple. Rai said through this campaign, the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.