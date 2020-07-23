Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Key changes in temple design

New Delhi, July 23: The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be one of the largest Hindu temples in the world with the height of 161-feet which is an increase by 20-feet from the previous design prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.

As per the modification suggested in the design of the temple, the width is likely to be increased from 140 feet to 270- 280 feet. The length is likely to increase from 268 to 280-300 feet. In addition, the height will go up to 161 feet from the 128 feet.

"The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," he said.

He said that two mandaps' have been added to the design.

'All pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used, they will not be wasted. Only two 'mandaps' have been added to the design,' he added.

Temple construction to take 3.5 years

'Once the 'bhoomi-pujan' is done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the construction work will start. The team of L&T, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work,' he said.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has decided that there will be not more than 200 people, including 150 invitees to ensure maximum social distancing.

Veteran BJP leader, L K Advani will also be invited for the ceremony. There are elaborate arrangements on for the programme. The rituals will begin on August 3 and end with a brume pujan on August 5, following which the construction of the Temple would commence.