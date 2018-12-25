  • search
    Ram Temple issue: 'Govt must bestow Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao', says Swamy

    New Delhi, Dec 25: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said that PV Narasimha Rao should be awarded the Bharat Ratna for the role the former prime minister in the Ram Temple issue. Swamy said the Narasimha Rao-led government was in favour of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and even told the Supreme Court that "Hindu wishes" should be honoured if temple is found at the disputed site.

    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

    "Namo Govt must bestow the Bharat Ratna this Republic Day 2019 to PV Narasimha Rao," he tweeted.

    Swamy further said that the present BJP regime was following up on the commitment of Rao government.

    "On 14.9.94 PVNR Govt [in which Govt I had Cabinet Rank post] made a statement to SC: " Govt is committed to enforce a solution..if a Hindu temple /structure did exist prior[to masjid]Govt action will support wishes of Hindu community" So Namo do it! (sic)," Swamy wrote.

    Swamy also wrote that if the former prime minister Chandrashekar had remained power for longer then he would have got the temple built.

    "If Chandrashekhar Govt had lasted longer I would have got Ram Mandir built with the concurrence of the Chairman of the Babri Masjid Action Committee Syed Shahabuddin," he tweeted.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 14:46 [IST]
