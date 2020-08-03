Ram Temple invitation: PM Modi and four others to be on stage

New Delhi, Aug 03: Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Monday received the first invitation for the Ram Temple's foundation stone-laying ceremony.

"I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it," said elated Ansari after getting the invitation. The invitation card, with a yellow background colour, has been prepared by the trust.

As per the invitation, PM Modi will be accompanied by five people on the stage, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

Apart from these names, the invite also has an image of the idol of "Ram Lalla" or infant Lord Ram.

The highly-anticipated event that marks the beginning of the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will see more than 200 VIPs.