    Ram temple in Ayodhya will give new dimension to India's culture: Sadananda Gowda

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 15: The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will give a new dimension to the country's culture and tradition, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said.

    sadananda gowda

    "In a way it is a work related to the nation. It is not just the construction of Ram temple but it is going to give a new dimension to the country's culture and tradition," he said.

    India maps the 21st Century

    Gowda was interacting with journalists here after attending a fund-raising event for the Ram temple organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officers and Employees Welfare Association.

    He said the funds for temples were being mobilised from individuals instead of depending on governments because the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra believed that the temple construction should be done by ordinary devotees of Lord Ram. He hailed the BBMP association for organising the fundraising event.

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
