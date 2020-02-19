Ram temple in Ayodhya: Trust to hold its first meeting today; Plans to finalise construction date

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 19: The first meeting of the Ram temple trust is all set to be held today. It is reportedly said that the date for the beginning of the Ram temple's construction is expected to be finalised in the meeting.

    Members of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra', a trust that was formed by the Union government said that they would discuss the inclusion of Ram Mandir Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in the trust.

    Earlier, Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, a trustee had said that the construction of Ram temple would be commence either on Ram Navmi or Akshaya Tritiya.

    Idols of Ram Lalla to be shifted from makeshift temple

    Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government constituted an independent 15-member trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    According to reports, the trust that holds 15 members in it consists 9 permanent and 6 nominated members. This trust would take decisions related to the construction of the temple.

    Supreme Court, on November 9, 2019, had approved the construction of a temple at the then disputed site in Ayodhya where the 17th century Babri Masjid once stood before it was demolished in 1992.

    However, the Uttar Pradesh government came up with five possible locations for the construction of mosque.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 9:15 [IST]
