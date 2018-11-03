  • search

Construction of Ram temple to begin in Dec on basis of mutual consensus: Ram Vilas Vedanti

By
    Lucknow, Nov 3: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Saturday said work towards the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will begin in December this year.

    Ram Vilas Vedanti
    Speaking to reporters,Vedanti claimed that he will start construction of the Ram temple in December, adding that it will be built in Ayodhya and a mosque can be built in Lucknow in the name of Allah. Vedanti was expressing his views on the issue at the two-day 'Dharmadesh' organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti.

    Vedanti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party ministers, MPs and MLAs want the temple to be built, "but if legislation will be brought in and passed, no one will be able to stop communal violence." he said, adding, "We do not want violence. We want peace."

    Reiterating its demand for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday claimed that Hindus were feeling "insulted" by the Supreme Court's observation that the issue is not a priority. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that movement similar to 1992 will be initiated if required.

    "Will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions," Joshi was quoted as saying by PTI. Joshi said that RSS respects the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of hindus.

    He earlier said that the RSS was "not putting pressure" on the government as "we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay."

    The RSS also disclosed that the Ram temple issue was among various matters discussed between BJP president Amit Shah met Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat during their meeting on Friday.

    ram temple ayodhya ram vilas vedanti

