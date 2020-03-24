  • search
Trending Coronavirus
    Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya begins

    Ayodhya, Mar 24: The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure.

    The idols will remain at the temporary structure till the completion of the temple.

    Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya begins

    The construction was initiated amid restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus threat in Ayodhya.

    The special puja will continue on Tuesday and the idols will be shifted to the new structure on Wednesday morning.

    Gathering of people for Ram Navami at Ayodhya banned

    The special prayers were held in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members Bimlendra Mishra and Dr Anil Mishra.

    The trust was constituted by the Centre in February, days before the expiry of three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
