Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan schedule: All you should know

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Bhumi Pujan at the site for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This would be telecast live on Doordharshan, India's public broadcaster.

At 12.30 pm on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The schedule was finalised as per the suggestions made by several astrologers.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Saket University and reach the Ram Mandir complex at 11.30 am. There would be an hour long programme followed by an address by the PM.

Former deputy prime minister, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinayar Katiyar will also attend the ceremony. All the developments will be personally monitored by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The entire city will be decorated while the 12 dwars of the city will be decorated with lights.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall, the architect of the Temple said. He also said that original design prepared in 1988 mentioned the height as 141 feet.

The earlier design was prepared in 1988 and over 30 years have passed since. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the Temple. Hence we through its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the Temple has been increased from 141 feet to 161 feet, Nikhil Sompura, architect and son of C Sompura, the chief architect told news agency ANI.

He also said that two mandaps have been added and all the pillars and stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used, he also said. He also said that the construction of the Temple will take 3.5 years.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has decided that there will be not more than 200 people, including 150 invitees to ensure maximum social distancing. The 200 guests will be divided into blocks of 50 people each. There would be one block for saints, one for political dignitaries, one for leaders that led the Ram Mandir movement and one for representatives.

Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said that it has been decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees at the event.

Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Temple and Lord Hanuman at the Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. All chief minsters from different states will be invited for the programme.

Veteran BJP leader, L K Advani will also be invited for the ceremony. There are elaborate arrangements on for the programme. The rituals will begin on August 3 and end with a brume pujan on August 5, following which the construction of the Temple would commence.