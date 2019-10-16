Ram Statue in Ayodhya: Height, cost and other details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the tallest statue of Lord Shri Ram would be installed in Ayodhya on a 100-acre site. The installation of the bronze statue is expected to cost Rs 2,500 crore.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials, Adityanath had said, "a complete plan should be prepared to install the 251-metre tall statue of Lord Shri Ram in the holy city."

"Along with the statue of Lord Shri Ram, a plan should be prepared for the overall development of Ayodhya. There should be arrangements for basic tourist facilities along with a digital museum, interpretation centre, library, parking, food plaza, landscaping based on the theme of Lord Shri Ram," Adityanath said, in a statement issued by the UP government.

It was also decided that trust under the chairmanship of the chief minister will be constituted.

For setting up the world's tallest statue, an MoU will be signed with the Gujarat government for technical assistance. A separate unit of State Manufacturing Corporation will be set up for the purpose of this project, structure, bidding operation and construction work.

For the site survey of the project, environmental assessment and feasibility study, assistance will be sought from IIT Kanpur and Nagpur-based NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), a constituent laboratory of CSIR.

The 251-metre Lord Ram statue will be the world's tallest. The Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 metres, Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in Mumbai is 137.2 metres, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's tribute in Gujarat is 183 meters, Gautam Buddha's statue in China is 208 meters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Mumbai is 212 meters.

While the height of the actual statue would be 151 metres, its overhead umbrella would be 20 metres while the pedestal would be 50 metres. A museum would be housed at the pedestal.