Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet walks out of jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been released from jail.

She was sent to jail over charges of instigating violence at Haryana's Panchkula two years back. She was granted bail by a city court at Ambala.

She was arrested in October 2017, following the massive violence that broke out, following the conviction of Ram Rahim.

Her bail application was allowed after sedition charges against her were dropped. The violence it may be recalled had left over 30 persons dead and nearly 200 injured.

Panchkula Violence: Framing of charges against Honeypreet Insan deferred to Feb 21

She had moved a bail plea after sedition charges were dropped against her. She said that the other the IPC provisions against her were bailable in nature.

The police had booked her and others on charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy. The chargesheet claimed that the conspiracy to instigate violence was hatched by Honeypreet and 45 others who were part of the Dera management committee.