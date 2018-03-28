Ram Navami clashes: Section 144 imposed in West Bengal's Asansol

Section 144 has been imposed in West Bengal's Asansol on Wednesday following clashes between groups during Ramnavami procession. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Police force deployed in the area.

Central Government has asked West Bengal Government for a report on incidents of arson and violence during Ram Navami processions in last two days. Centre also offered assistance of paramilitary forces in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner of Police is reported to have sustained injuries in his forearm as miscreants hurled bombs at him and other police officials in the massive clashes in Asansol's Raniganj during Ram Navami celebrations.

Clash during Ramnavami procession in Asansol: Section 144 imposed, Rapid Action Force (RAF) & Police force deployed in the area (#Visuals of parents picking up children from school) #WestBengal

At least three persons have died and several others have been injured over the past two days in clashes in West Bengal. According to reports, 19 people have been arrested so far. Seven of them were remanded to police custody by a local court for seven days and 12 were sent to jail for 14 days on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the director general of police (DGP) to instruct all the superintendents of police (SPs) to take strong action against those who carried arms in the rallies. "The law will take its own course. I will not tolerate this," she said at a meeting at Pailan, near here, adding that action would be taken against the police if they failed to take measures in this regard.

