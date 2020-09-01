Ram Nath Kovind calls Lower House to meet on Sep 14, 9 am

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: Parliament's monsoon session will begin from September 14 and continue till October 1, notifications issued on Monday said.

The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 AM.

In a separate communique, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also said the President has summoned the upper house to meet on September 14.

"Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 1, 2020," it added.

COVID-19: India's testing rate lower than other nations, says WHO Chief Scientist

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended that the monsoon session be held from September 14 to October 1. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break, according to officials.

Hectic preparations are underway for the session with several first-time measures because of the Covid-19 pandemic such as testing of all MPs, staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials said.

The Budget session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on March 23 -- 12 days ahead of the schedule due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.