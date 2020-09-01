YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ram Nath Kovind calls Lower House to meet on Sep 14, 9 am

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 01: Parliament's monsoon session will begin from September 14 and continue till October 1, notifications issued on Monday said.

    Ram Nath Kovind

    The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 AM.

    In a separate communique, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also said the President has summoned the upper house to meet on September 14.

    "Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 1, 2020," it added.

    COVID-19: India's testing rate lower than other nations, says WHO Chief Scientist

    The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended that the monsoon session be held from September 14 to October 1. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break, according to officials.

    Hectic preparations are underway for the session with several first-time measures because of the Covid-19 pandemic such as testing of all MPs, staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials said.

    The Budget session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on March 23 -- 12 days ahead of the schedule due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind parliament

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X