Ram Mandir will be built when Lord Ram shower his blessings on Ayodhya: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built when Lord Ram will shower his blessings on Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of Saryu Mahotsav in Ayodhya.

While addressing saints and Mahants of Ayodhya, CM said, "When Lord Ram will shower his blessings on Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir will definitely be built & there should be no doubt about it. At least there shouldn't be any doubt among saints."

Digambar Akhada's Mahant Suresh Das discussed with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the issue of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. After the meeting, all Mahants in one voice said that they have no complaint with the state government. They said that they had come to discuss on topics like Saryu Mahotsav, development of Ayodhya and Ram temple.

Before the meeting, they had said that "the matter of the temple will have to be taken seriously. If this isn't taken up, we'll see what to do in 2019 General Elections".

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad today indicated it may restart its movement for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the organisation will consult saints on the "future course of action" if the Supreme Court does not give its verdict on the issue in next three to four months.

Addressing the media on the organisation council meeting in Delhi, VHP working president Alok Kumar said two resolutions were passed - one on the issue of cow protection and another on the influx of the Rohingya Muslims into the country.

