Ram Mandir trust to have first meeting on February 19

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The first meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust will take place on February 19.

    The trust was formed to oversee the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Top sources tell OneIndia that during the meeting, the officer bearers would be chosen. Further two more members would be elected as mandated by the terms and conductions of the formation of the trust.

    Further during the meeting the trust may also announce the date to start the construction of the Temple. The two possible dates are April 2-Ram Navami or April 26-Akshaya Tritiya.

    This temple in Patna to donate Rs 10 crore for building Ram temple in Ayodhya

    Last week, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had in Parliament announced the formation of the trust. 15 members are currently part of the trust.

    Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
    X