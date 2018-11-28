Ram Mandir issue won't end till the temple is built: LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

"Mudda chal raha hai ya nahi ye to rahega, ye to yoon hi chunaav ke samay koi bhi kuch bole. Magar Bharatiyon ke dilon mein ye mudda hai, jab tak mandir nahi banega samapt nahi hoga. Mandir ban'ne ke baad bhi Ram dilon mein bane rahenge. (This is an ongoing issue, people talk about it during elections. This is an issue which in the hearts of Indians. It will remain a (significant) issue till the temple is built. Even after temple is constructed, Lord Ram will remain in our hearts)," Mahajan told ANI.

It is to be noted here that Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases will be heard by an appropriate bench in the first week of January 2019. In the last few weeks, voices are emerging within the BJP demanding early construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Even the RSS had expressed dissappointment at the Supreme Court for delaying the hearing on the matter.

Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday lauded Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who is mounting pressure on the Union Government over the Ram Temple issue. Bharti said that 'BJP doesn't have a patent on Ram Mandir' and urged all the political parties to support the demand for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Yes, I appreciate Uddhav Thackeray for his effort. BJP doesn't have a patent on Ram Mandir, Lord Ram is of all. I appeal to everyone including SP, BSP, Akali Dal, Owaisi, Azam Khan etc to come forward and support the construction of the temple," Bharti, a minister in the Modi government, said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

After visiting the disputed site for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will return to the city if the temple is not built at the earliest. He wrapped up his two-day visit to Ayodhya on Sunday, his first political event outside Maharashtra. Thackeray on Saturday asked the Narendra Modi-led government to wake up from slumber" and declare a date for the construction of a Ram temple.

SC will hear Ram Janmabhoomi case in January, 2018

Uddhav had said that the present government at the Centre is strong (in terms of numbers) and asked that if this government does not build the temple, which government will do. He attacked the government over the delay in the construction of the Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. He had said bringing a law on the temple's construction may have been difficult during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term as it was a coalition government then. But the current government is strong, he said.